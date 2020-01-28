Four arrested in connection with theft of tens of thousands of dollars in property from businesses

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have arrested four people in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in property from businesses in rural areas of northern Kern County.

Rena Rivera, 30, Sylvia Esquivel, 38, Leonides Rivera, 29, and Fernando Rangel, 45, were arrested during the investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Dec. 24, deputies were called to a business that reported a burglary in which $33,000 of equipment had been stolen.

Deputies searched residences on Pond Road and Albany Street on Jan. 16 and found a total of $65,000 in stolen property, including the property from the Dec. 24 burglary, sheriff’s officials said.

A week later, deputies identified a storage unit connected to the suspects in this case and found it contained additional stolen property as well as ammunition and a sawed-off shotgun, according to sheriff’s officials.

The total amount of property recovered during the investigation is valued at $80,000 and was taken from 10 businesses, officials said.