Four arrested for illegally possessing firearms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested over the weekend for drug and firearms-related offenses.

The Bakersfield Police Department said on Saturday at around 6:47 p.m., officers searched a residence in the 9100 block of Ponderosa Avenue and seized eight firearms. Jesse Najera, 49, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms due to a prior manslaughter conviction.

At around 10:06 p.m. that night, the department said officers conducted a search in the 4400 block of Columbus Street and found firearms, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Javiel Garcia, 31, and Francisco Guerrero, 35, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm, drug sales and for gang violations.

On Sunday at around 12:31 a.m., BPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved in street racing/sideshow activity in the 300 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.

The department said when officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded, unserialized firearm. Ramondo Esparza-Ortiz, 18, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and for other weapons-related violations.