Four arrested after weapons, drugs found during probation home calls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four men were arrested on Saturday for drug- and firearm-related offenses during probation home calls.

The Kern County Probation Department said its Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 800 block of Lake Street in Bakersfield. While at the residence, officers found three baggies containing cocaine, ammunition, a bullet proof vest, a .22-caliber rifle and a .9mm handgun.

Jordy Luna, 23, and 29-year-old Roman Maldonado were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. In addition, Luna was arrested for violating probation.

KCPD said officers with the Mandatory Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 300 block of Warren Avenue in Bakersfield on Saturday.

While at the residence, officers located six firearms, including an assault weapon, as well as a .9mm handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .357 revolver, a .22-caliber rifle, a .38 special revolver, ammunition and about 1.65 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Ramon Rojas, 22, is on active mandatory supervision and felony probation, according to the department. He was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as for active felony warrants.

KCPD said in an adjacent apartment, officers found 25-year-old Cody Rojas, who is on misdemeanor probation. He was also arrested on suspicion of weapons- and drug-related offenses.