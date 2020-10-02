Four arrested after guns and suspected methamphetamine found in central Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A search of a home in central Bakersfield turned up four guns and suspected methamphetamine and resulted in the arrests of four men, probation officers said.

Jose Prado, 27, Juan Ramirez, 39, and Kenneth McGill, 33, were arrested on drug and gun offenses, according to the Kern County Probation Department. Jesse Negrete, 29, was arrested on two felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants.

Officers contacted the men Wednesday as they searched a home on Blanche Street, south of California Avenue. They found a .22-caliber revolver, 9mm handgun, assault rifle and a stolen .38-caliber revolver inside the home, as well as live ammunition and meth, according to a department release.