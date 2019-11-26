Former youth pastor and retired correctional officer charged with multiple counts of child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed child molestation charges against a former youth pastor currently employed as a correctional officer and an associate who is a retired correctional officer, according to Tulare police.

Charges were filed Monday against Steven Arey, 48, and Kevin Sandoval, 56, following a month-long investigation that began when an adult reported having been molested by a youth pastor at Valley Bible Church in Visalia in the mid- to late 1990s.

The adult was 8 or 9 years old at the time of the alleged molestation, police said.

Detectives identified the former youth pastor as Arey, according to the Tulare Police Department. They also discovered Sandoval was from the same church, has been accused of similar crimes and lived in Tulare at the time of the alleged molestation.

Warrants were obtained for both men on Nov. 20, police said. The following day, detectives arrested Sandoval at his home in Rancho Cordova.

On Nov. 22, Arey was arrested at his workplace, High Desert Prison in Los Angles County, police said.

The DA’s office has filed 15 counts of child molestation against Arey and five against Sandoval.

Police said there may be additional victims and asked that anyone with information call Detective Matt Muller at 669-685-2300, extension 2157.