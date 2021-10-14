Former Wasco Prison employee takes plea deal in online child sex sting case

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A former Wasco State Prison employee charged in connection to an online child sex sting took a plea deal today.

Ricardo Mancillas plead no contest today to one felony charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex act, court records show.

The terms of the plea deal include felony probation and 10-year sex-offender registration, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Felony probation was advised due to Mancillas having no criminal record.

Mancillas was arrested during a June 2020 sting conducted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Mancillas had sexually-graphic conversation with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, deputies said. Mancillas was really chatting with an undercover detective posing as the teen, according to documents.

During the online conversation with the KCSO officer, Mancillas was descriptive about what he wanted to do and where he would like to meet the “girl,” according to KCSO documents.

Mancillas was placed on leave following his arrest and was fired from Wasco State Prison as of May 30, according to California Correction Health Care Services.

Mancillas is due in court on Nov. 16 for sentencing.