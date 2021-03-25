Former VFW commander sentenced to 8 years after pleading no contest to sexually abusing child

Related Content Bakersfield VFW commander charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing a minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who served as commander of VFW Post 97 received an eight-year prison term Thursday after pleading no contest to sexually abusing a child.

Timothy Machin, 52, had 11 other charges related to child sexual abuse dismissed last month after pleading no contest to a single count of of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. The woman who reported the abuse said it occurred years ago but told police she didn’t come forward earlier because she was afraid of Machin.

Charged in July 2019, Machin resigned as commander of Post 97 shortly afterward.