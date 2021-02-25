Former VFW commander pleads no contest to sexually abusing child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who served as commander of VFW Post 97 pleaded no contest Thursday to committing a sex act with a child.

Timothy Lee Machin, 52, entered a no contest plea to a charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, court records show. Eleven other charges related to child sexual abuse were dismissed under the plea agreeent.

Machin’s sentencing is scheduled March 25.

Charged in July 2019, Machin resigned as commander of VFW Post 97 shortly afterward. The alleged victim, an adult when she reported the abuse, told police she didn’t come forward earlier because she was afraid of Machin.