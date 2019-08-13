Former U.S. Marine and Taft resident sentenced for distributing child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A former U.S. Marine and Taft resident was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for receiving and distributing a “massive” amount of child pornography.

A federal judge also sentenced Hector Hinojosa-Cisneros, 26, to 15 years of supervised release and to pay penalty assessments of $5,100 and $2,500 in restitution to one victim, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

After the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported hundreds of images of child porn had been uploaded to a Google Plus Photos account, investigators in Bakersfield traced that account to Hinojosa-Cisneros.

Detectives executed a search warrant at his home, and Hinojosa-Cisneros admitted he was involved in the receipt and distribution of what the court described as a “massive” amount of “very troubling” material, according to the release.

Hinojosa-Cisneros, who served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, pleaded guilty Feb. 19.

