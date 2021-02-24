Former Trout’s owner pleads not guilty to charges filed in alleged fraud case

SONORA, Calif. (KGET) — The former owner of Trout’s Nightclub has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in an alleged fraud case where he’s accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a disabled uncle.

Allan Thomas Rockwell pleaded not guilty last week to 21 felonies in Tuolumne County, according to prosecutors. He’s charged with two types of counts: financial theft from an elder, and identity theft.

He’s next due in court March 17.

In 2018, according to prosecutors, the uncle was hospitalized and agreed to give Rockwell power of attorney to handle his finances. Released from the hospital in early 2019, the uncle moved in with Rockwell, and an agreement was made where Rockwell collected a set amount of money per month to provide care for his uncle and purchase medical supplies.

Last year, the uncle reviewed his banking records and saw money missing.

The uncle made a report with the county’s Adult Protective Services department, and an investigation showed a number of checks for thousands of dollars were made out to Pilots of Wishes, a charity run by Rockwell, prosecutors said. The uncle had not authorized any money to go to the charity.

Prosecutors said there were also unauthorized withdrawals made from the uncle’s account in Tuolumne County and neighboring counties.

Rockwell has declined to speak on the record about the allegations.