Former Trout’s owner faces 21 felonies for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars from disabled uncle

SONORA, Calif. (KGET) — Allan Thomas Rockwell, the former owner of iconic bar Trout’s, is charged with 21 felonies in Tuolumne County in connection with an alleged fraud case where he’s accused of taking roughly $25,000 from a disabled uncle, prosecutors say.

Arrested on a warrant Jan. 19, Rockwell, 54, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 5 in Tuolumne County Superior Court. He faces two types of counts: financial theft from an elder, and identity theft.

Eric Hovatter, acting district attorney, said Rockfellow could face as many as 16 years if convicted of all counts, but these charges would result in jail custody, not prison, and part of it could be spent out of custody on mandatory supervision.

Rockwell has declined to speak on the record regarding the allegations.

The case against Rockwell has its origins in 2018, when the uncle, a war veteran, was hospitalized and agreed to give Rockwell power of attorney to handle his finances, Hovatter said. Released from the hospital in early 2019, the uncle moved in with Rockwell.

An agreement was made where Rockwell collected a set amount of money per month to provide care for his uncle and purchase medical supplies, according to the DA.

In April 2020, the uncle grew suspicious over not being provided access to his financial records, Hovatter said. He went to a bank, obtained banking records and found tens of thousands of dollars missing.

The uncle made a report with the county’s Adult Protective Services department, and an investigation showed a number of checks for thousands of dollars were made out to Pilots of Wishes, a charity run by Rockwell, Hovatter said. The uncle had not authorized any money to go to the charity.

“(Rockwell) is deeply involved in (the charity) and a number of checks were written on the account payable to it,” the prosecutor said.

Additionally, Hovatter said, a number of unauthorized withdrawals were made from the uncle’s account, both in Tuolumne County and neighboring counties.