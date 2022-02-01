Former Trout’s owner convicted of 17 felonies in stealing money from disabled uncle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Allan Thomas Rockwell, former owner of Oildale bar Trout’s, has been found guilty of 17 felonies in connection with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his disabled uncle, Tuolumne County prosecutors say.

The jury deliberated two hours Tuesday morning before returning guilty verdicts on 17 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft from an elder and identity theft, said Tuolumne County Assistant District Attorney Eric Hovatter. Rockwell was immediately taken into custody and sentencing is set for Feb. 25.

Rockwell won’t spend time in prison as the offenses fall under changes made to the state’s felony sentencing laws under AB 109, Hovatter said. Instead he faces somewhere in the area of 20 or more years involving jail time and mandatory supervision.

The jury found several aggravating factors to be true, including that Rockwell took advantage of a position of trust and the victim was particularly vulnerable, Hovatter said. Jurors also found the manner in which the crimes were carried out showed planning and sophistication.

In 2018, Rockwell’s uncle, a war veteran, was hospitalized and agreed to give Rockwell power of attorney to handle his finances. The uncle moved in with Rockwell after being released from the hospital in 2019.

An agreement was made where Rockwell collected a set amount of money per month to provide care for his uncle and purchase medical supplies, according to prosecutors.

In April 2020, the uncle grew suspicious because Rockwell wouldn’t give him access to financial records, prosecutors said. The uncle went to a bank and discovered tens of thousands of dollars missing from his account.

He reported the missing funds with the county’s Adult Protective Services department. An investigation showed a number of checks made out to Pilots of Wishes, a charity run by Rockwell. The uncle had not authorized any money to go to the charity, Hovatter said.

Also, a number of unauthorized withdrawals were made from the uncle’s account in Tuolumne and neighboring counties, Hovatter said.