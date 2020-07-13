Former “Teacher of the Year” nominee charged with domestic violence next due in court in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County “Teacher of the Year” nominee facing felony domestic violence charges had a court hearing Monday and his next hearing is scheduled for October, according to court records.

Justin Milota, 33, had a witness management hearing in connection with the four charges filed against him last year, court records show. He’s out of custody on $75,000 bail.

Bakersfield City School District officials said Milota was hired by the district in 2009. He was teaching at Walter W. Stiern Middle School at the time of the alleged incident, and the school’s website lists him as teaching band. He was a Teacher of the Year nominee in 2018.

Milota’s then-wife has said he beat her with a wooden bar stool inside their home on Oct. 31, 2018, according to court documents. She said he also threw her down and grabbed her wrists while she was on the floor to repeatedly slam her to the ground, the documents say.

An officer who spoke with the woman noticed she had deep purple bruises over both arms and a black eye, the documents say. She later told a District Attorney’s office investigator she suffered a fractured rib and had cognitive and physical problems she attributed to the alleged assault.

She told police the assault happened after Milota demanded to see her phone and accused her of being unfaithful.

Milota has a prior spousal abuse case, a misdemeanor, stemming from an arrest in May 2018, court records show. A hearing on that case is scheduled next month.