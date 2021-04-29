Ex-Bakersfield teacher arrested on suspicion of contacting students to commit a sex act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Bakersfield elementary school teacher was arrested in San Diego County on charges of engaging in sexually graphic conversations with former students with the intent to commit a sexual offense, according to police.

Kyle Puette, 37, was arrested Thursday in Valley Center, police said. He worked at Louise Sandrini Elementary School from 2013 to 2017 and is currently employed as a 3rd and 5th grade teacher at Valley Center Elementary School.

The alleged crimes occurred in Bakersfield and Puette is being transported here to face charges. Police said two victims have been identified.

Puette contacted the juveniles through social media and engaged in “graphic and inappropriate” conversations through text and video messaging, police said.

“The Bakersfield Police Department is working closely with the Panama-Buena Vista School District as well as authorities in San Diego County,” a police news release said. “This investigation is being conducted in association with the Bakersfield Police Department’s membership in the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked call police at 661-327-7111.