Related Content Bakersfield farmer arrested in online child sex sting, attorney confirms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Lakeside Union School District board member and farmer has been charged with two counts relating to contacting a minor to commit a sex act, according to court records.

Travis Fugitt, of Fugitt Farming & Harvesting, was charged Wednesday following an arrest earlier this month that his attorney said occurred as a result of an online child sex sting. His arraignment is scheduled March 2.

Fugitt was a member of the school board at the time of his arrest.