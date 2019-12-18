Former restaurant employee pleads not guilty to spitting on officer’s burger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of rubbing a hamburger bun on the floor and spitting on the burger before it was served to a police officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Tatyana Hargrove, 21, is charged with a felony of mingling harmful substances with food or drink and a misdemeanor battery charge.

She was an employee of a west Bakersfield McDonald’s where a fellow employee said he saw her fill the order of a uniformed Bakersfield police officer on Nov. 15.

Footage from a surveillance camera inside the restaurant captured her actions, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police Hargrove was heard “gathering saliva in her throat” before spitting on the burger. Investigators say in court documents it’s unknown if Hargrove has infectious diseases or illnesses that could have been in her saliva.

In 2018, Hargrove claimed she was the victim of police brutality when she was arrested after a struggle with Bakersfield police.

The District Attorney’s office decided not to prosecute her, and Hargrove sued the city in federal court. A jury in October ruled in favor of the city.