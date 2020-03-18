Former police chief sentenced for misappropriating city funds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former police chief of McFarland was sentenced Wednesday to three years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution after pleading no contest to submitting false reports in connection with misappropriating city funds.

Scot Kimble also resigned from his most recent position as police chief of Arvin as part of the plea agreement reached last month.

The disgraced former chief pleaded to a misdemeanor for adding unearned hours to an officer’s payroll time sheets in consideration for the officer’s work remodeling portions of Kimble’s home.

Two officers who worked under Kimble in McFarland felt pressured into doing work on Kimble’s homes because they were probationary employees, according to prosecutors.

Court documents filed in the case said, “Kimble has established pattern of behavior that has led him to exert his authority and manipulate his subordinates through both subtle and overt acts of intimidation and retaliation.”

It’s not the first time Kimble’s law enforcement career has come under scrutiny. A report in McClatchy newspapers showed Kimble was fired from at least two law enforcement agencies out of eight where he has worked.