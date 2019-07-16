Former North High equipment manager charged with sex crimes next due in court in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former North High School equipment manager accused of engaging in sex acts with minors appeared in court Tuesday as his attorney requested more time to conduct further investigation.

Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush pushed back the case of Edwin Rodriguez, 40, to Oct. 24. Rodriguez is represented by Kyle J. Humphrey.

Rodriguez is charged with 24 crimes, including eight counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old.

The investigation into Rodriguez began Sept. 26 when a North High School student reported to a school administrator they had received sexually explicit messages from him through social media. Deputies were notified and an investigation began.

During the investigation, detectives said Rodriguez sent sexually explicit messages to at least eight juvenile students through Snapchat, and had sexual contact with several students.

Rodriguez has resigned from North High.