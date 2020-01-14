Former North High equipment manager arrested on new charges regarding alleged sex acts with minors, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former North High School equipment manager accused of engaging in sex acts with minors has been arrested on three new charges stemming from the original investigation against him, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Edwin Rodriguez was arrested on the new charges while in custody at Lerdo Jail, where he’s been held since his initial arrest in February.

Deputies this week arrested him on suspicion of one count each of exhibiting harmful matter to a minor, committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and annoying a child, according to the sheriff’s arrest log.

Rodriguez, 41, has already pleaded not guilty to two dozen charges filed in connection with allegations he sent sexually explicit messages to at least eight juvenile students through Snapchat, and had sexual contact with several students.

He resigned from North High following his arrest.