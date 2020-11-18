Former North High equipment manager pleads no contest to engaging in sex act with a minor

Edwin Rodriguez will have to register as a sex offender for life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who worked as an equipment manager at North High School will have to register as a sex offender for life after pleading no contest Wednesday to engaging in a sex act with a minor.

Edwin Rodriguez entered the plea to a charge of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a 14 or 15 year old for a stipulated sentence of three years in prison, for which he’ll get time served, said his defense attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey. Sentencing is set for Dec. 18.

District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said the deal includes a waiver allowing the dismissed counts to be considered for sentencing. Rodriguez, 42, also must pay restitution in an amount to be determined.

More than 20 other charges were dismissed under the plea agreement.

An investigation into Rodriguez began in 2018 when a North High student reported receiving sexually explicit messages from Rodriguez through social media. A school administrator notified the sheriff’s office.

Detectives determined Rodriguez sent sexually explicit messages to at least eight juvenile students through Snapchat, and had sexual contact with several students, according to court documents.

Rodriguez resigned from the school when the allegations surfaced.