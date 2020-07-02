Former nominee for ‘Kern County Teacher of the Year’ facing trial for allegedly beating then-wife with wooden stool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 2018 nominee for Kern County’s “Teacher of the Year” is facing four felony charges for allegedly beating his then-wife with a wooden bar stool.

Justin Milota, 33, had his trial postponed on Thursday to Nov. 2. His attorney, H.A. Sala, appeared in court without Milota, who had received permission to be absent from the hearing.

Milota was teaching at Walter W. Stiern Middle School at the time of the alleged incident. Bakersfield City School District officials confirmed Milota was hired in 2009 but didn’t say whether he still worked for the district, was on administrative leave, or currently teaching students.

The Stiern Middle School website lists him as teaching band.

On Nov. 1, 2018, Milota’s wife contacted police and reported he had assaulted her the night before at their house, according to court documents. The officer who spoke with her noticed she had deep purple bruises over both arms and a black eye, the documents say.

She told the officer an argument began when Milota demanded to look at her cellphone. She said she refused to hand it over, but he insisted.

While she was on the kitchen floor, Milota grabbed both her hands, picked her up by her wrists and repeatedly slammed her to the ground, the woman said in the documents. He took the phone from her then locked himself in a bathroom, she said.

When Milota left the bathroom, he was agitated and believed she had cheated on him, the woman told the officer. They returned to the kitchen and she tried to get her phone back.

Milota grabbed a wooden bar stool and held it with the seat facing his body and the legs pointed toward her, she said in the documents.

“He (Justin) wielded that thing like an orc on a battlefield,” the woman said in the documents.

She said Milota used the stool to hit her in the face and also struck her about five times in the chest, according to the reports. They went outside and he threw her to the ground, she said, and she hit her head and became dizzy.

Milota grabbed his keys and left, she told the officer. She didn’t know where he went, but he returned after she spoke with police and was taken into custody.

In a followup interview with a District Attorney investigator, the woman said she suffered a fractured rib in the incident and had been going daily to the Centre for Neuro Skills. She said it had been determined she had cognitive and physical deficiencies she attributed to the alleged assault.

Milota has a prior spousal abuse case, a misdemeanor, stemming from an arrest in May 2018, court records show. A hearing on that case is scheduled for August.