Former Mountain Meadows Community Service District manager sentenced on felony conflict of interest charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former general manager of the Mountain Meadows Community Service District who was convicted of a felony conflict of interest charge was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay 137,184.57 in restitution.

Richard Williford pleaded no contest last month to the conflict of interest charge in exchange for prosecutors dismissing 19 other felonies filed against him.

The charges stemmed from Williford committing the district to expenditures with multiple businesses that were owned by himself or members of his family.

Prosecutors say he did this while a member of the district’s board from January 2007 through September 2013.

The district is in Tehachapi.