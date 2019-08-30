Former Liberty High coach Jeff Hicks takes plea deal in case involving teen girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Liberty High boys basketball coach Jeff Hicks pleaded no contest Friday to engaging in lewd conduct in connection with his actions involving a 16-year-old girl.

A charge of annoying a child under 18 was dismissed under the plea agreement, which stipulates Hicks must register as a sex offender, perform 250 hours of community service and serve four years’ probation.

Hicks, 28 at the time of his arrest last year, admitted to police he kissed the girl while she was at his house. The girl said he also rubbed against her, according to court documents.

In addition to coaching, Hicks was a math teacher at the school before being placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 5 and prohibited from stepping foot on any Kern High School District campus.