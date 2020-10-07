Former Kern law librarian charged with 7 felony embezzlement counts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Annette Heath, former head of the Kern County Law Library, has been charged with seven felony counts of embezzlement for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars in library funds over a six-year period.

Heath, 57, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges of embezzlement by a public officer, prosecutors said. She’s next due in court Nov. 17.

Court documents say Heath admitted in an Aug. 5 interview to taking library funds for personal use, sometimes depositing the money into her husband’s bank account. An investigation found $7,867.50 was taken to rent vehicles for Heath’s family members, and $42,881.31 was used to pay herself more than once during a pay period, the filings said.

Heath worked at the law library for roughly 25 years, overseeing payroll, petty cash and other related expenses. She also had sole access to the library’s account at Chase Bank, according to the documents.

A criminal investigation began after a judge reviewed financial documents and discovered a total loss of $160,000 to the law library fund in 2019, documents said. The judge also found Heath had closed the library’s Chase account in early 2020 without board approval.

A review of payroll records found Heath in 2018 put down 456 hours of time which she never worked, according to the court filings.

After retiring as Kern’s law librarian earlier this year, Heath got a job as interim library director at Yolo County Law Library.