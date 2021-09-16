Ex-Green Room owner, nurse scheduled for trial next year on child sex charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former cocktail lounge owner and a nurse accused of engaging in sex acts with a child are scheduled for trial next year.

A trial date of Jan. 24 was set Thursday for Frank Mark Sanchez, 57, and Tauney Lee Van Sickle, both charged with multiple felonies in connection with the alleged abuse. There have been multiple postponements in the case.

Sanchez, former owner of the Green Room, is accused by the alleged victim, now an adult, of engaging in sex acts with her beginning when she was 5.

Sanchez admitted to the abuse and told investigators following his arrest in 2017 there were no other victims, according to court documents.

Van Sickle, who dated Sanchez years ago, was filmed engaging in sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to the documents. She admitted committing the acts to make money for a “sex blog” run by Sanchez, documents said.

Van Sickle was 31 at the time of her arrest and is free on bail. Sanchez is held on $1 million bail.