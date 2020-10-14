Former Green Room owner, nurse have trial date pushed back 5 months on child sex charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former cocktail lounge owner and a nurse on Wednesday had their trial date pushed back five months on charges they engaged in sex acts with a child. Attorneys cited the expected length of the trial and the need for expert witnesses to interview the defendants in requesting the delay.

Frank Mark Sanchez, 56, and Tauney Lee Van Sickle are now set to stand trial March 1 for allegedly sexually abusing a girl years ago. Sanchez, former owner of the Green Room, is accused by the alleged victim, now an adult, of engaging in sex acts with her beginning when she was 5 years old.

Sanchez admitted to the abuse, according to court documents. He told investigators there are no other victims.

Van Sickle, who dated Sanchez years ago, was filmed engaging in sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to the documents. She admitted committing the acts to make money for a “sex blog” run by Sanchez, the documents said.

Sanchez and Van Sickle, 31 at the time of her arrest, were charged in December 2017. Van Sickle’s nursing license has been suspended, according to the state Board of Registered Nursing.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.