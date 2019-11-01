Former general manager of Mountain Meadows Community Services District pleads no contest to felony conflict charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Richard Williford, the former general manager of Tehachapi’s Mountain Meadows Community Services District, has pleaded no contest to a felony conflict of interest charge in connection with entering the district into contracts in which he had a personal financial interest.

Williford entered the plea Friday in exchange for the dismissal of 19 other felonies filed against him, according to court records.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Prosecutors have said Williford committed the district to expenditures amounting to $302,693.51 with multiple businesses that were owned by himself or members of his family. They alleged he did this from July 7, 2007 until Feb. 17, 2015.

And between Jan. 7, 2009, and July 30, 2013, Williford was paid $29,182 by the district as a consultant and for engineering fees while serving on the board of directors, a grand jury report said. That’s a violation of the California Government Code pertaining to special districts, the report said.