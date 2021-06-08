Former detentions deputy pleads not guilty to sex with inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former detentions deputy who worked at Lerdo Jail pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging he engaged in sex acts with multiple inmates.

Brandon Lawrence appeared in court wearing jeans and a gray polo shirt for his arraignment on four counts of being a detentions officer who engaged in sexual activity with an inmate. He remains free on $40,000 bail and was ordered not to have contact or come within 500 yards of three women named by the judge.

The Public Defender’s office is representing him.

Court documents say Lawrence admitted to investigators to engaging in sex acts with female inmates inside a storage closet and an office at Lerdo.

An investigation began after an inmate reported Feb. 3 that her cellmate was having sex with him at the facility.

Lawrence is due back in court June 29.