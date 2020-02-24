Former deputy handcuffed and groped woman, left obscene messages for other woman, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contacted by a Kern County sheriff’s deputy who attempted to start a sexual relationship with her, the woman made it clear she wasn’t interested.

But Michael Everett Clark didn’t get the message, she told investigators.

He continued to call and text her, sending her messages she described as obscene and sexual in nature, according to court documents. She said he parked near her home on multiple occasions — an allegation backed up by GPS data retrieved from Clark’s patrol vehicle.

Her accusations bear some similarities to those of other women who have come forward alleging misconduct by Clark. In other instances, Clark is accused of touching women against their will.

It appears a total of four women have accused him of misconduct.

Clark, who resigned from the Sheriff’s Office last year following his arrest, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual battery, three counts of assault by a public officer, two counts of stalking and charges of false imprisonment with violence, touching a person intimately against their will for sexual arousal and making obscene calls.

He’s next due in court April 29.

Clark’s attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, said Monday he thinks there is a lot of overreach in the charges filed against his client.

“I think we’ve entered this phase where we’re going after people instead of looking at, ‘Is this criminal behavior?'” Humphrey said.

On Feb. 14, 2019, a woman said in recently released court documents, Clark arrested her then inappropriately touched her while she was in handcuffs.

Another woman said Clark harassed her at work and attempted to sexually assault her. In one incident, she told investigators, she was lying down behind a cash register counter when Clark laid down next to her and tried to “cuddle” with her.

Allegations against Clark first surfaced in October after a woman reported he touched and kissed her against her will after offering her a ride home in his patrol vehicle.

That woman settled a claim she filed against the Sheriff’s Office in connection with Clark’s behavior for $25,000, according to county records.