Former deputy charged with sexual battery faces additional charges of stalking, sexual battery, making obscene calls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy charged last year with touching a woman against her will faces additional charges of sexual battery, as well as stalking and making obscene phone calls, stemming from other incidents, according to court records.

Michael Everett Clark has a court hearing Monday morning to surrender himself into custody, court records show.

Court documents say Clark has a history of inappropriate behavior around women, including remarks he made to a woman he worked with at the downtown jail and later at the Rosamond substation.

Allegations first surfaced against Clark late last year when a woman reported he assaulted her after offering her a ride home from work in his patrol vehicle. He was on duty and in uniform at the time.

After parking in her driveway, Clark asked if he could come inside, the documents say. She told him no because her mother and brother were inside.

Clark, 31 at the time, then asked her to sneak him in through a window, according to the documents.

The woman told investigators Clark forced himself on her, kissing and groping her. She said he unbuttoned his pants and exposed himself, and asked her to perform sex acts on him. She refused.

She told detectives she kept telling Clark she would call him later in the hope that he would allow her to get out of the car. He eventually let her leave.

On Oct. 18, the woman settled a claim she filed against the Sheriff’s Office in connection with Clark’s behavior for $25,000, according to county records.

KGET will be covering Clark’s hearing tomorrow and providing updates on this case.