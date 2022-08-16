BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Congressman “TJ” Cox has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 28 counts of fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

The indictment was unsealed in federal court in Fresno today.

The 59-year-old former congressman’s charges include financial institution fraud, campaign contribution fraud, 11 counts of money laundering and 15 counts of wire fraud, according to the DOJ.

The indictment says Cox allegedly carried out multiple fraud schemes with companies and their vendors and clients. It is also alleged that Cox had several “off-the-book” bank accounts in which he deposited money through false representation, pretenses and promises.

Using two “fraud schemes” Cox allegedly obtained over $1.7 million from 2013 to 2018, according to the DOJ.

The indictment also alleges Cox received a mortgage loan for a property he did not intend to use as his primary address and obtained that loan using fabricated bank statements. He allegedly rented the property to someone else.

The recreation area known as Granite Park was built on a $1.5 million loan that Cox fraudulently obtained, according to allegations in the indictment. The loan later defaulted and caused a loss of more than $1.28 million.

During Cox’s run for U.S. House of Representatives for the 2018 election, Cox allegedly funded and reimbursed family members and associates for donations made to his campaign, according to the indictment. Cox managed over $25,000 into his campaign through illegal “straw or conduit donations.”

The DOJ says Cox may face up to 55 years in jail and $500,000 in fines.

Cox was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

You can read the full press release on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website here.