Former McFarland coach Fernando Pruneda arrested again; allegedly attempted to contact minor for sex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He’s on parole for the same thing, but former McFarland High School basketball coach Fernando Pruneda has been arrested again for allegedly attempting to contact an underage person for sex.

Pruneda, 39, was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 13 for allegedly attempting to arrange a meeting with a minor to commit a sexual offense, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. This arrest violated his post-release supervision from a previous case in 2018 in which he pleaded no contest to arranging a meeting with a minor to commit a sexual offense.

The sheriff’s office “has submitted their investigation on those new charges to KCDA, which is currently reviewing the case for potential new charges that would be in relation to the new arrest,” said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.

Pruneda is due back in court on Dec. 6, according to the DA’s office. New charges in connection with his recent arrest are likely to be filed before his next court date.

In 2018 Pruneda was arrested for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense, lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and annoy child under 18.

Court documents revealed Pruneda was attempting to get sexual favors from a junior varsity basketball player and threatening not to put him on the varsity team if the player resisted.

He plead no contest to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense on Oct. 20, 2020, as part of a plea deal. The other charges were dropped and he was to register as a sex offender under the plea agreement.