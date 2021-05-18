Former caretakers sentenced in case where disabled woman was intentionally burned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who worked as caretakers for a disabled woman were sentenced Tuesday in connection with pouring boiling water on her.

Gabriel Monsibais, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records. Authorities say he poured the scalding water on Essence Perkins on July 18, 2016.

The other man, Anthony Alvarez, helped cover up the incident and created a story with Monsibais that Perkins had experienced a violent episode and accidentally burned herself, according to police.

Alvarez was sentenced to time served and two years’ probation.

Both men accepted plea agreements last month, each pleading no contest to allowing or causing injury to an elder or dependent adult.

They worked at AIMES Consulting, Inc. in Bakersfield. Perkins was under the care of Kern Regional Center, which contracted with AIMES for long-term care.

Court documents say Perkins has several mental disorders and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Monsibais told detectives there were other incidents of abuse where he punched and kicked Perkins to keep her under control, according to court documents. He said Alvarez also assaulted her.