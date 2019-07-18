Former boyfriend of Baylee Despot ordered held without bail as attorney requests to speak with his bondsman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen, the man who police said tried escaping officers by plunging into the Kern River, has been ordered held without bail after a hearing Thursday in which a public defender requested a day to find out why Queen’s bondsman was surrendering him.

Queen, 42, ran into the river Monday between Yokuts and Beach parks after police tried contacting him. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and gun violations after authorities persuaded him to come out of the river and surrender.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Michael G. Bush indicated Queen’s bondsman was surrendering him in connection with a prior case involving multiple gun charges against him.

A public defender objected and requested a day to speak with the bondsman to find out exactly why the bond has been surrendered. Typically, a bond is surrendered if a defendant fails to fulfill the bond’s contractual obligations.

The judge scheduled a hearing Friday morning to further discuss the case.

Queen is also due back in court Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to Monday’s arrest.

Queen is the former boyfriend of Baylee Despot, one of the “Bakersfield 3”, who went missing April 25, 2018.

Despot had been living with Queen at his home in Rosedale, along with Queen’s estranged wife, when she disappeared.

Search warrants obtained by 17 News also connect Queen to missing man Micah Holsonbake.

Warrants said Despot, Holsonbake and Queen may have been involved in manufacturing illegal guns.

A severed arm found in a duffel bag in the Kern River last summer was identified through DNA testing as belonging to Holsonbake. He’s presumed dead, and rest of his body has not been found.

Despot, Holsonbake and James Kulstad are collectively known as the Bakersfield 3 due to their connections to each other and their unsolved cases. Kulstad, 38, was shot to death in April 2018.