Former BHS football standout accused of selling fentanyl in Nevada

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KGET) — A Bakersfield High School graduate who played wide receiver at the University of Reno-Nevada faces six felony charges after selling fentanyl pills to undercover detectives, according to authorities.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a nearly month-long investigation into 19-year-old Isaac Jernigan, making multiple undercover purchases, according to a sheriff’s news release. In total, 115 counterfeit pain pills containing fentanyl were purchased or confiscated from Jernigan, the release says.

Detectives arrested Jernigan on June 9. He has been dismissed from the University of Reno-Nevada football team, according to Nevada Sports Net.