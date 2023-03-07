BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Ward 7 city council candidate Raj Gill was arrested, accused of offering money to have people shot and to burn a temple, according to Bakersfield police.

Gill, 60, was arrested for six counts of solicitation to commit a criminal act, according to a statement from police Tuesday.

Gill is accused of approaching several people and offering them to shoot people he was involved in a dispute with and to set fire to a Sikh temple.

The former candidate was arrested Saturday but was not listed in custody Tuesday afternoon and charges have not been filed.

17 News has reached out to Gill for comment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.