Former Assembly candidate Julie Solis charged with trespassing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former 34th Assembly District candidate Julie Solis has been charged with two trespassing counts after refusing to leave Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office last month.

The misdemeanor charges were filed weeks after Solis’ Jan. 11 arrest when she refused officers’ orders to leave McCarthy’s office at 4100 Empire Drive. Her arraignment is scheduled Feb. 9.

Police said the office was closed at the time when a delivery man let Solis in. Her exchanges with officers prior to her arrest were caught on video as she streamed live on Facebook.

Solis said she went to the office to urge McCarthy to resign after he voted against certifying the Electoral College votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden.

Solis, a Democrat, lost to incumbent Vince Fong in the 34th Assembly District race in November.