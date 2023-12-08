BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than $60,000 of stolen equipment was recovered Thursday during an operation headed by District Attorney’s Office investigators, prosecutors said.

A forklift and equipment trailer were located after a search warrant was served on Ashworth Road, north of Oildale, according to a DA’s Office release. Drugs were also found, the release said.

Two men were arrested, one on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property, the other on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The forklift and trailer were returned to the owners. Prosecutors say funding for the operation was supported by the Measure K sales tax increase.