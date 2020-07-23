Footage released of Bakersfield woman tampering with officer’s food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance footage has been released that captured a woman tampering with a police officer’s food at a local McDonald’s last year.

The footage shows Tatyana Hargrove, who worked at a McDonald’s in west Bakersfield, drop hamburger buns on the ground and rub one of the buns on the floor as she prepares an order Nov. 15 that authorities said was for an officer in uniform and driving a patrol car in the drive-thru. She turns away from the camera at one point as she holds the burger, then turns back as she wipes her mouth. That’s when she spit in the burger, according to authorities.

Hargrove shouted, “Black lives matter, (expletive) the pigs!” during the incident, according to court testimony. The officer got his order and ate the burger.

On July 1, Hargrove pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battery on a peace officer. She was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and ordered to receive mental health counseling. Prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of mingling harmful substances with food or drink, and a misdemeanor battery charge.

In 2018, Hargrove claimed she was the victim of police brutality when she was arrested after a struggle with Bakersfield police that ended in her arrest. She sued in federal court, claiming a civil rights violation, but a jury ruled in favor of the city and officers.