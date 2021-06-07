Five people arrested after firearms, drugs found during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were arrested on Friday after weapons and drugs were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers conducted a home call in the 600 block of Lake Street. During a search, officers found a loaded .32-caliber revolver, a loaded .380-caliber handgun, a 9mm Glock with a high-capacity magazine, a large quantity of methamphetamine, a large amount of steroids as well as drug paraphernalia.

Nicolas Grisso, 51, was arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, drug possession, violating parole and for other offenses. Jesse McElroy was also arrested for firearm-related offenses and probation violation.

Tara Fabiano, 39, and 23-year-old Jasmine Crane were both arrested on suspicion of firearm and drug-related offenses, according to KCPD. Danny Arellano, 33, was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses.