Five people arrested after drugs, illegal firearms found during residence searches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were arrested on Tuesday after drugs and several weapons were found during two separate residence searches.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area served a search warrant at a property in the 1900 block of La France Drive, during which deputies found 57.6 grams of methamphetamine, several Xanax bars, two illegally possessed rifles, two firearm silencers and three illegally manufactured handguns.

The department said the deputies also found $3,932 in currency believed to have come from drug sales.

Michael Zimmerman, 34, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including being a felon in possession of firearms, manufacturing an assault weapon, possession of a control substance while armed and possession of a stolen firearm.

Lane Sessions, 24, and 33-year-old Jacob Whelden were also arrested at the residence and booked for several active felony warrants, BPD said.

Deputies conducted another search on Tuesday of a property in the 5800 block of Grizzly Peak Drive, during which the department said they found 34 pounds of processed marijuana, seven illegal gaming machines, more than 2,200 grams of cannabis concentrates, and $76,413 in currency believed to have come from drug sales.

Richard Moran, 31, and 27-year-old Jacqueline Veliz were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana for sales, keeping a place for controlled substance sales, felony child endangerment, illegal possession of gambling machines and operation of a cannabis dispensary.