Five people arrested, 9 stolen vehicles recovered in joint operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were arrested on Thursday as part of a six-week joint vehicle theft operation.

The California Highway Patrol said the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force worked with the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and other departments to conduct search warrants at several locations in Bakersfield.

The CHP said the task force recovered nine stolen vehicles valued at around $340,000 as well as drugs and 14 firearms. In addition, three illegal gambling machines were also seized.

