Five homicides in Kern in the past nine days

Kern County, Calif. (KGET) — The end of April and early May has turned out to be deadly time for Kern County, with a total of five homicides reported in the past nine days.
Some have been shootings, others stabbings, with one occurring in a Delano prison.
Following are the county’s five most recent homicides:
- April 28 — Graciano Ceballos, 38, was killed near the intersection of California Avenue and Mervyn’s Place in an officer-involved shooting after shots were fired at deputies from a car Ceballos was traveling in. No deputies were injured, and a second suspect, Eduardo Ceballos, is charged with attempted murder and eight other felonies.
- April 30 — Robert Ellis Hargrave, 48, an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison, was fatally stabbed by two other inmates, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Chemical agents were used to stop the attack by Matthew Thornton and Michael Arzaga, officials said. The killing is under investigation.
- May 4 — Eric Nikolas Futrell, 37, was shot and killed in the 8300 block of Fuller Drive. Jonathan Villapando, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Futrell’s death.
- May 5 — Michael Ernesto Serrato Marroquin, 21, was fatally shot in the 800 block of Maria Way in Delano. Two others were wounded in the shooting, sheriff’s officials said. No arrests have been made.
- May 6 — A woman was fatally wounded and a man suffered minor injuries in a stabbing in east Bakersfield. The woman’s name has not yet been released. Police arrested Leonard Herring Jr., 46, on suspicion of murder.