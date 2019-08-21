Five arrested in shooting on Remington Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a total of five people have now been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in southwest Bakersfield in which homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire.

The names of those arrested had not been released as of early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue, across the street from Quailwood Elementary School. Officers found more than 60 spent shell casings of various calibers near a large party.

No one was injured.

A neighborhood meeting was held Monday to discuss the incident and was attended by Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, among others.