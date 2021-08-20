Five arrested in crime spree that included slaying of Delano man, Tulare deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County deputies have arrested five men in connection with a crime spree that included the killing of a Delano man, sheriff’s officials say.

Late Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe to a report of a shooting. They arrived to find 19-year-old Delano resident Ivan Ortiz fatally shot, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Alfredo Gaona

Over the next three days, detectives pieced together that five men went on a crime spree Monday night, and three were involved in Ortiz’s slaying, the release says.

Joshua Uribe

The men started in Ivanhoe, where sheriff’s officials say they committed a strong-arm robbery then drove to Woodlake where a victim reported they pulled a gun on him. They moved on to another area of Woodlake and allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint.

Deputies found Joshua Uribe, 18, of Goshen and Alfredo Gaona, 19, of Visalia in the stolen truck and arrested them on suspicion of carjacking and armed robbery, officials said.

While Uribe and Gaona were being arrested, deputies were dispatched to the shooting of Ortiz.

Jacob Enriquez

Deputies on Tuesday arrested Joshua Davidson, 23, of Visalia on suspicion of murder in Ortiz’s death, according to the release. On Thursday, Alexander Ceballos, 24, of Porterville and Jacob Enriquez, 25, of Tulare were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Alexander Ceballos

All three are also suspected in the robbery and carjacking in Woodlake, according to sheriff’s officials. Search warrants served at their homes revealed evidence linking them to the crimes, the release says.