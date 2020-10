BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were arrested after probation searches on Saturday resulted in officers seizing four guns and suspected methamphetamine and heroin, according to probation officials.

The names of those arrested were not included in a release from the Kern County Probation Department. Officers searched 66 residences and found 231.5 grams of suspected meth and 24.4 grams of suspected heroin.