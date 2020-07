BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have released images of a man suspected of setting fire to Williams Elementary School on Wednesday.

The man is described as Hispanic with a shaved head and slender build. He was last seen wearing denim jeans, a Nike sweatshirt and white shoes, and was carrying a Costco white and blue bag.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Fire Department Tip Hotline at 877-347-3847.