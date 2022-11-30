OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department served a search warrant on Tuesday and said they found a firearm, ammunition, and 11 grams of cocaine base.

Officers served a search warrant for a narcotics and weapons investigation at a home at the intersection of Pine Meadows Drive and Sunset Meadow Lane in Oildale, according to the department.

During the search, officers found an illegally possessed AR-15 pistol, ammunition, drug sales, related paraphernalia, and 11 grams of cocaine base, according to officials.

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man without incident and booked into the Kern County Jail for sales of cocaine, illegal firearms possession and gang charges.

According to Kern County inmate booking records, the man is being held on $225,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.