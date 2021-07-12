Final suspect takes plea deal in death of BC football player

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final suspect in the stabbing death of Bakersfield College football player Aaran Porter has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge.

Anthony English, 30, pleaded no contest to assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to court records. As part of the plea deal, charges of first-degree murder and gang participation were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 5.

English was the sixth person arrested in the death of Porter, who was stabbed Feb. 2, 2019, when a fight broke out after a concert in the 7400 block of District Boulevard. He died 12 days later.

Three other men took plea deals for their roles in Porter’s death. Donnie Lee Nolen was sentenced to 16 years in prison, Armani Bonner to 10 years and Isaiah Starns to six years.

Charges against two other men were dismissed.

English was apprehended in Cranberry, Pa., in 2000 then extradited to Kern County.