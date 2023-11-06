BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In August, a clinical psychologist was assigned to examine a man who was 17 when he allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl.

It was revealed in juvenile court Monday the psychologist still hasn’t interviewed Jesus Everardo Rodriguez, prompting another delay in the case and frustration on the part of the judge.

Calling it “ridiculous” that the psychologist hasn’t even met with Rodriguez, Judge Wendy Avila said she will grant one final postponement. But she told defense counsel that at the next hearing, whether or not the psychologist has finished, they’ll be setting a briefing schedule to determine whether Rodriguez’s case is moved to adult court.

She then scheduled a hearing in December.

Rodriguez is accused of killing Liliana Jimenez and wounding her brother and father in a shooting in Arvin on July 17, 2021. Police said the father may have been targeted because he wore a hat commonly worn by Arvina gang members. Rodriguez has multiple tattoos identifying him as belonging to a rival gang.

If sent to adult court, Rodriguez, if convicted, would face a life term in prison. If his case stays in juvenile court, a conviction would result in him remaining in a youth facility until he’s 25.